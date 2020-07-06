A photographer takes portraits of strangers before and after the embraced

Johanna becoming a parent is a photographer in norway. During the Festival Roskilde in Denmark, has taken on the challenge of capturing portraits of strangers before and after you have kissed and embraced each other, asking in advance, in order to highlight the unique expression of post-kiss.

This collection has been gathered in two days, the photographer looks back on the history of these portraits in an interview granted to our colleagues of identification : “Some gave me a quick kiss and then die of laughter after, while others went straight to the goal“says Johanna to be parents, “the most interesting part was that I felt that I knew a little bit after the kiss, and I think that this sentiment is reflected in the second portraits.“

Johanna parenting is fascinated by the photography of strangers “ in my world, every person is photogenic and has something unique and interesting about it “she says,” This is what I strive to capture in all my photos – the essence of a person. “

His collection is called “the Kiss of a Stranger” (The kiss of a stranger) and here are his shots :

Not for foreigners only

Johanna being parents gives an account of many of the portraits of celebrities. Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa to shoot a private, also passes by Pharell Williams, P. Diddy, or even Zoe Kravitz, captured during the Met Gala.

Credit : Johanna Parenting / Bella Hadid

Credit : Johanna be parents / Zoe Kravitz at the Met Gala

He also produced a magnificent series of big brands like Prada or Yves Saint_Laurent. In color or in black-and-white, the photographer plays a lot with light in his photos. This allows you to accentuate the features of the faces of these models, to carry out an expression and a unique look to call on the maximum of the viewer or the spectator of his picture. Your portoflio, very rich, is full of clichés, more elegant than the others.