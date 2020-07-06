a physical transformation is even more impressive than Thor for your next role

You no longer have Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the MCU, or Tyler Rake for Netflix. If the actor had physically prepared for his latest role in the fate of the streaming platform, this is nothing compared to what awaits you for the next project, in which he is committed.

After Thor and Tyler Rake, Hemsworth will play a wrestling legend !

In effect, you will have to transform physically to play the role of Terry Gene Bollea aka Hulk Hoganthe wrestler 12 times champion of the world !

The star of Marvel has confirmed thathe will be the star of the capture of american Netflix. This project had already been announced in February 2019 and The Hollywood Reporter it was revealed that Hemsworth could play the giant of the capture of this future biopic.

During an interview Total Film, Chris Hemsworth, explained that he must train a lot to prepare to play Hulk Hogan :

This movie is going to be a project to be very fun. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role, will be incredibly physical. Even more than the Thor. I’m very excited about it.

For the moment, we know very little about this biopic. Only that Chris Hemsworth is confirmed for the casting, and that Netflix has the exclusive rights of the film. Title The Hulksterthe feature film will be directed by Todd Phillips (Joker) and written by Scott Silver and Juan Pollo. The film will feature the rise of Hulk Hogan in the world of wrestling in the 70’s and 80’s.

No release date has been announced. For its part, the past month of April, Chris Hemsworth, told the site ScreenRant be “fascinated“the world of professional wrestling. The actor had not yet read the script that is being written. Australian actor said it was “intrigued“and you believe that the universe of the capture I wanted to “show a side of the world that people have never seen before“.