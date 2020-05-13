A picture of Britney Spears exposed in Figeac

the essential

This is a world exclusive for the gallery, Nice to Figeac : this evening, she exposes a small picture of Britney Spears. It will be sold to benefit local charities.

Five flowers pink and blue, surrounded by petals “twirling” around, this is the table signed Britney Spears, which is presented by Jean Colombain and Cédric Fargues gallery Nice room (Cedric), 4, allée Victor-Hugo Figeac, this Saturday 18 January from 18 hours to 21 hours.

“We wanted to organise a final exhibition, said Jean Colombain, because we have a little tour of everything we wanted to do. But we do not know how to stop. And the miracle happened… In fact, lately on the internet, I learned of the sale of a painting of Britney Spears, that she had offered for a charity auction, after the bombing murderer of Las Vegas in 2017. The buyer of the painting being dead, and its collections put up for sale, I have had the pleasure of dropping the unreachable star. A great opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Cedric, who falls in January. The adventure of the gallery Nice ends with a fireworks display”.

“We want to move on to something else,” stresses Cédric Fargues, but always not to take us seriously. For me, this is 10 years of design around the pop and the internet to that end. During my first solo exhibition, in 2010 in Mexico city, I had proposed collages of pop stars, including Britney Spears. With this expo, the loop is closed”.

A month after the release of his book “Bébéfleurs”, it is a last page, which surreptitiously, but not without humor, comes slip at the foot of the word end.

It is with a wide smile as the two men entrust themselves to The Dépêche du Midi : “Your journal was present at all our exhibitions,” said Jean Colombain, also we will keep you the world exclusive. We will not give another interview as this one, and will not accept any TV camera”.

Cédric him, is still ambitious : “I would like to invite to Figeac Lady Gaga. This may take ten years but I put all of my energy. Impossible is not Nice ! Because even if we close there today, the gallery never sleeps with one eye open, and still can wake-up”.

The painting will be sold later in favour of works of charity of the Figeacois.