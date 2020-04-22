A piece of Drake & PartyNextDoor leak

Named ” Don’t Let Me Fall Asleep “, the title marks a new collaboration between Drake and PartyNextDoor

In the world of music, the internal leakages are commonplace. If they can sometimes appear on the internet without the approval of the principal. Some of them are used deliberately as a promotion by the artists. And this week, the leak is of high quality since it is a brand new song between Drake and PartyNextDoor.

Already accustomed to these leaks, Drake has once again been the victim of a leak when one of her songs named ” Don “t Let Me Fall Asleep” appeared on the net. Teasé there are less than a week by PartyNextDoor, the title brings together two heavyweights of the Gni that have already marked the game by their past collaborations .

“Don’t Le Me Fall Asleep” is a follow up to “Loyal” released last year on the album of PartyNextDoor. If it is still difficult to determine what project will the song, it would seem that the balance tilts towards the Party. It is in any case that suggests the intervention noticed Drake in the live PND last week.

Full Instagram Live during his quarantine, PartyNextDoor had unveiled a snippet of the song in question. A nice gift for his fans who have even had the right to the surprise arrival of Drake in the chat. The sixth God had then declared his flame to PND, asking him to be on his next album. ” Are you going to be on my album ?” rocking Drizzy, before adding ” This is not an album without you“. A last sentence that would confirm that PND is not yet on the album of Drake and the song should be present in one of PartyNextDoor.

Check out “Don’t Let Me Fall Asleep” from PartyNextDoor and Drake :

