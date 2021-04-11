“A pillar for the queen, ” Philip of Edinburgh honored by her children

After the pitiful loss of their beloved father, the prince, count, duke, and royal princess, they remembered with great affection the experiences and moments they lived in the company of their illustrious father and paid homage to their great work as Queen Elizabeth ll’s life companion.

Each of the renowned sons of the most famous royal couple has spoken out to publicize the true personality of the just-deceased Duke of Edinburgh, with hundreds of accolades and reflections reminded him.

Royals spoke in a series of interviews to commemorate the death of the Duke of Edinburgh as part of a special program of a well-known news channel in England, which pays tribute to him from “those who knew him best.”

For example, one of the phrases, said by Prince Charles of Wales, was that his energy was astonishing in supporting the queen and more so for having done so long, as well as complementing that phrase, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex claimed that he was always there as a pillar in his mother’s life.

For her part, Princess Royal Anne of Englandpraised her father’s great team with the monarch, and the Duke of York fondly remembered Prince Philip as a father who spent a lot of time with his beloved family.

Also, Prince Charles said on the show, “I think you’ll probably want to be remembered as an individual, on your own merits,” reflecting on your father’s difficult childhood after his family’s exile, the Prince of Wales said, “It can’t have been easy. Life was uncertain and everyone had to rely on other people’s help and, it seems, he had to turn to himself.”

It should be mentioned that this experience gave her the extraordinary ability to be positive and basically overcome any adversity, or at least that’s what Princess Anne commented on.

Going from having a career in the Royal Navy to becoming a royal consort was “an incredible challenge, for in the Royal Navy he was in charge of the ships, and made all the decisions, however, Prince Andrew, who served in the navy during the Falklands War, said he never had any conversation with his father as to whether he would have stayed longer in the service “He considered his role to be to support the queen,” the prince said.

Princess Anne spoke of how her vision of how to help the queen “always seemed to be present” and was vital because she came to the throne at a very young age, and recalled that her father was a great source of support, encouragement, and guidance from start to finish, “I think I will remember him as someone who was always there, and as a person with whom you could exchange ideas and whom you could always turn to if you had problems” Said.

Prince Edward said his father assumed a complex role with the most extraordinary style, touch, and diplomacy, claiming that he never tried to eclipse the queen in any way, in any way, and under no circumstances.

“He was always there, as a pillar in the queen’s life. Without a doubt, in his own family, he did exactly the same thing, his energy was astonishing when it came to supporting my mother and having done so long, I think that represents an amazing achievement,” Prince Charles concluded.