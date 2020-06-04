a portrait of her naked sold at auction for the fight against the Covid-19

A few days ago, Jennifer Aniston has announced on the social networks, that it had decided to sell a portrait of her, painted in 1995 by photographer Mark Seliger.

Jennifer Aniston glow of generosity. Then, in April last, the actress has surprised a young american nurse him by giving him a gift card of 10 000 dollarsshe has this week announced that a portrait of her naked, when she was 26 years old was going to be put in the auction.” data-reactid=”22″>a few days ago, it was Jennifer Aniston glow of generosity. Then, in April last, the actress has surprised a young american nurse him by giving him a gift card of $ 10,000she has this week announced that a portrait of her naked, when she was 26 years old was going to be put in the auction.

“My dear friend Mark Seliger is associated with Radvocacy and Christie’s to be auctioned twenty-five of his portraits – including mine – to help the fight against the Covid-19 “, said the eternal interpreter of Rachel in “Friends” on his account Instagram. “All of the proceeds from the sale of this portrait will be paid to the national Association of clinical charities, an organization that provides free screening tests for the coronavirus and care throughout the country, to the medically disadvantaged “, has detailed the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

Many other portraits cults soon in the auction

The actress has met with Mark Seliger while she was playing in ” Friends “. The photographer was then in charge of capturing the entire cast. Interviewed by ” InStyle “, the artist today 61-year-old returned to his…

