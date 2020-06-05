a portrait of the naked actress auctioned to support the fight against the coronavirus (PHOTO)

Here is a batch that should delight fans of Jennifer Aniston ! A shot where the actress poses in the simplest device, has just been auctioned for the good cause. In fact, all of the profits from this sale will go to support the fight against the sars coronavirus. While many of the stars of the seventh art, like Tom Hanks or even the couple formed by Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have been found to have contracted the disease, the donations to stop this health crisis is growing. George and Amal Clooney, or even Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have offered generous sums of money for the fight against the pandemic. Today, it is the turn of actress Jennifer Aniston to engage with the revenue generated by this sensual snapshot memory.

A nude portrait dating from the period Friends

The actress, who has already offered a nice gift to a nurse suffering from the coronavirus was preparing to make a new gesture of generosity. On his account Instagram, the ex of Brad Pitt has announced the auction of a portrait of her, completely naked and dating back to 1995. It is his friend, photographer Mark Seliger, met during the filming of the series, which was signed in Los Angeles this sublime shot in black and white. Sitting, legs and arms crossed, his eyes plunged in the objective, Jennifer Aniston wears in this photo his now-famous cut of Rachel Green… and nothing else ! “My dear friend Mark Seliger is associated with Radvocacy and Christie’s for auction

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

