a possible release in the year 2021

Posted on June 16, 2020 at 11h37 by Sarah

If you’re in a bad woke up this morning, here’s a new one that should brighten your day.

“Release confirmed “

After the Air Jordan 1the Air Jordan 6the Air Max 270 To React or, even, the recent Nike SB Dunk Lowa new pair end of the collaboration between Travis Scott and Nike could soon see the light of day. According to the first mock-up shared @soledebrief in Instagram there is that couple of weeks, it is a Jordan 3 who will be this time revisited on the occasion of this new association. Dressed in a brown coat, grey and beige, the shoe fits in the continuity of the previous colours have been imagined by the rapper. Today the expert of the leak is confirmed that a press release, until then uncertain, and finally will be held in 2021. The question is whether the privileged information was correct. We invite you to stay connected to be informed of any update of this theme.

The Jordan 11 Cool Grey signs of his return

You are more Jordan 11 Jordan 3 ? Then, the announcement of the re-release of a colorway Cool Grey should give you some chills. Slightly revised with a rod of ballistic nylon, the sneaker remains fairly true to the model originally released in 2001, if we look at the first images shared by Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) in the social networks. If rumors that point to an exit for thethe next winter the price of 200 euroswe will have to have patience in waiting for additional information. Stay tuned !