a poster and a date for dragon’s Dogma

Netflix has announced that the anime adaptation ofwill make its debut on September 17, and while waiting for a trailer, here is always the poster. Nothing more, and it is hoped that this collaboration with Capcom to make a small pub license to view a second episode strongly desired by Hideaki Itsuno, and have even been able to do if the priority had not been given to

Let’s remember that Netflix and the JV, is starting to become a big story because we are waiting for a Season 2 to The Witcherin the Season 4 to Castlevaniaa project of adaptation to Live Dragon’s lair (maybe with Ryan Reynolds) and a future anime Cyberpunksigned by the study trip and is not expected before 2022.