A poster improbable and enticing for WandaVision Marvel

When Wanda and Vision are a old married couple of 50’s…

Kevin Feige has announced that the future series Marvel Disney +, called WandaVisionwill be a mix between an old sitcom classic, and a blockbuster Marvel. We understand better what he means with the first visual unveiled on the occasion of the D23, the last few days.

An official poster very exciting, that shows Wanda and Vision of living like an old married couple of the 1950s, in a house, idyllic, hyper classic, way Pleasantville. But a shadow on the back wall suggests that behind this perfect marriage the spectrum of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

So what does it infer ? We know that the series is indeed supposed to take place in the 1950s. But given what happens to Vision in Avengers : Infinity Warhow could they be ? According to a theory widely shared at the D23, WandaVision happen, in fact, the head of Wanda, the young woman creating her own reality in which she lives happy with Vision…

Remember thatElizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will be back in the casting. WandaVisionin 6 episodes, is expected in the spring of 2021 is Disney+.