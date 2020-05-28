a powerful descent into the underworld

On December 18, 2019, Robert Eggers proposed the excellent The Lighthouse. On the occasion of his recent release on DVD on the 29th of April last, let us return to this amazing film.

Robert Eggers is known thanks to its excellent The Witch. A horror film, almost experimental, which has attracted the attention of the public. 4 years after this shot, amazing, american filmmaker piles up again with The Lighthouse. Another film that breaks the shackles of the usual hollywood movies produced by the distribution box A24famous for its risk-taking.

And The Lihthouse fits perfectly in their catalog. It is a film that is original, amazing, black and white, which offers a cinema, somewhere between an approach that is old school, a madness to the David Lynch, and a style that is also very personal. Worn by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the film is certainly worth the detour.

An exercise of style confusing

The Lighthouse is a true exercise of style. Already, because Robert Eggers chooses to shoot his film entirely in black and white. He added a square format, which offers a mix quite unsettling. An aesthetic approach amazing, who tries to reconnect with productions from another time.

With this desire to provide a visual style like this, the filmmaker wants to put his story completely out of time. An approach that is used to destroy the landmarks of the spectator to place it in the same condition as its protagonists. Like the characters, the assistance loses its trademarks, it loses its habits, and takes place in a context of anguish where reality crumbles little by little. It is this approach that, sometimes, the filmmaker tries to pay homage to a style very ” Lynchéen “, while borrowing also to Tarkovsky.

And all of this works to perfection. The solitude of this island and this marine environment isolated make. Gradually, the two heroes fall into a madness more and more dangerous. The eight-ended advance wonderfully, allowing time, space and reality in abeyancefor exploring the neuroses and desires of the human being.

The Lighthouse depicts the evils of solitude extended on the psyche of a human being. The loneliness, and, paradoxically, the closeness with another individual. An ambivalence perfectly staged. It shows both the hallucinations progressive inherent in the desire for a profound change, but also the difficulty of supporting the same partner for weeks. The Lighthouse this and the neuroses acute of the human being, be they sexual, intellectual or physical. A human being who is both unable to live alone but also live with one and the same person.

A radical and complex

There is a lot to say about The Lighthouse, the true psychoanalysis of the international journal of primary human. The visual to write and respond to constantlyin a dance of death awesome. Intensity the the prodigious, both formal and aesthetic, thanks to a writing mood and anxiety-provoking.

After two hours of film, the madness is the culmination of this isolation is terrible, this lack of contact, access to the outside world. A deliverance perverse, violent, and radical. As if the heroes were stuck in their own conscienceor in a kind of purgatory in the bible. A crescendo of pressure, which eventually explode into a madness of all times. Robert Eggers the hallmark of a sensory experience spooky impressive.

There is also a treatment of the authority. An opposition of generations, constantly in the face of provocation. A growing tension that eventually express themselves in the fantasies, both violent and sexual, especially through the character of Robert Pattinson, tired of breaking your teeth on the figure and commanding. A way of passing the torch, of the destruction of the established order, to access the release, represented by a stream of light both divine and at the same time deadly. A last sequence is sublime, intriguing, and totally perched, which is a milestone in the history of cinema.

The Lighthouse also owes a great deal to his two interpreters, the iconic figures of two different generations. The one as the other, they are unforgettable. Willem Dafoe is inhabitedusing his physical particular to provide an approach that is unsettling, almost monstrous. As for Robert Pattinson, he is once again very impressive. Once again, it adds a string to the arc of his career already very varied.

With this film, Robert Eggers has established itself as a filmmaker’s radical. A man who is not afraid to go to the end of his idea, even if it has to lose a part of the public road. In it, he positioned himself as a filmmaker of contemporary strange and novel, that it is necessary to follow very closely.