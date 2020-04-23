A prequel of the saga “Hunger Games” will see the day

Even if the film industry is weakened because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the producers do not forget about some of the projects. The studio Lionsgate has just announced that a prequel of the saga to success “Hunger Games” is under development.

The film will be inspired by the book “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake” by Suzanne Collins, which is due in bookstore on may 19, in the United States. The latter focuses on the youth of president Snow, portrayed on the big screen by actor Donald Sutherland.

The plot, therefore, takes place after the dark Days, then that Panem is in the midst of reconstruction. At the age of 18 years, the young Coriolanus Snow “prepare to become for the first time mentor in the Games, and district 12. A prequel that will allow fans to understand how this hero belonging to a rich family on the brink of implosion, is transformed into a man of tyrannical will manhandle a young woman now famous.

We don’t know for the moment who played the young Snow in this production, which will again be conducted by Francis Lawrence. What we can already say is that Jennifer Lawrence will not appear in the skin of Katniss Everdeen, given that this new episode will take place more than sixty years before the beginning of the saga that tops at the box office.