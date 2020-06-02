A preview of Emma Stone in the role of Spider-Gwen !

After the huge success of the animated film Spider-Man : New Generation (or Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse in the original version) and the upcoming arrival of a sequel, fans of Marvel give free rein to their imagination and their creativity. Thus, the artist Pablo Ruiz offers us a fanart very successful featuring the actress Emma Stone (our Gwen Stacy in the first two films The Amazing Spider-Man) in the role of Spider-Gwen.

Emma Stone would be the Spider-Gwen perfect ?

Fans of Marvel are well aware of the actress Emma Stone for her role of Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield, in the first two films The Amazing Spider-Man, released in 2012 and 2014. While it eagerly awaits the second installment of Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse for 2022, in principle, the first film was a huge success upon its release in 2018. There are a multitude of parallel universes, with their lot of Spider-Man. If are mostly known as Peter Parker, other people have been able to wear the costume of the Man-Spider in other universes, like the young Miles Morales, who takes the place of Spider-Man in an alternate reality where Spider-Man Peter Parker was killed by the Green Goblin. In this animated film, we meet many other versions of Spider-Man as Spider-Ham (a pig of a Man-Spider), Spider-Man Black (straight out of the 1930s), Peni Parker (a Spider-Woman version of manga) or even Spider-Gwen (aka Gwen Stacy, you’ll understand).

Ainsin, the artist Pablo Ruiz see a version in live-action adventures of Spider-Man in the multiverse and to embody Spider-Gwen, who better than actress Emma Stone ?

This fanart you it seems convincing to you ? It is true that it would be nice to find Emma Stone in her role of Gwen Stacy in future movies ! And the version that we present Pablo Ruiz on Instagram is rather relevant to us !