a production worthy of a feature film for the series

Kevin Reilly, the head of content at HBO, Max, spoke about the series in the upcoming “Green Lantern”, developed by the streaming platform. He has promised that the means deployed to achieve it would be worthy of a film.

Nine years after the release of Green Lantern worn by Ryan Reynolds, was badly received by the public and the critics, HBO, Max hopes to offer the fans a version much more popular in the history of heroes DC. Kevin Reilly, in charge of the content of the platform, commented on the series Green Lantern to come.

And he made an announcement very promising on the means deployed to make the series the best possible quality :

Greg Berlanti, who produces Green Lanternhas developed many series DC quality to The CW. This project will be different. In terms of the means of production, we will move a notch above. You can expect the highest level of film production for the series.

This should make fans of the comics even more eager to discover this new version of the story. But large means are not always a guarantee of quality, and the creators of the new series have yet to be proven.

Two Green Lanterns in the center of the series

At the beginning of the year, Greg Berlanti had said this what would this new version of Green Lantern. It was revealed that the plot ” extend over the course of several decades, focusing on two stories of Green Lanterns based on Earth “. We know that we will have this time two Green Lanterns in the center of the series.

We also know that one of the story arcs will lead us in space, and will be centred on the character of Sinestro, which was also in the 2001 film, played by Mark Strong. In the comics, he was a former Green Lantern become one of the main enemies of Hal Jordan, the character that Ryan Reynolds played in the movie by Martin Campbell. The presence of this same character among the two Green Lanterns is therefore likelysince Sinestro will be a part of.

Even if these details on the plot are known, we still know nothing of the casting of the series. We wait with impatience to know who will interpret the two Green Lanterns, but also to know the supporting roles.

Greg Berlanti was already involved on the film of 2011 as a co-writer and co-producer. He will therefore have a chance to redeem themselves with the fans who still have not digested the full-length film.

No release date has yet been announced for Green Lantern.