a professor of Hogwarts conviction, your time, the comments that are considered transphobic by J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling is bogged down in a controversy after a tweet in which the author ofHarry Potter he had shared a article about the “the creation of a world post-Covid-19 for the people who have their rules“. Very quickly, Rowling has been accused of transphobia in the social networks. To such a point that Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who embody Harry Potter and Hermione Granger in the saga of the film, were willing to respond to the words of the writer to dissociate from him. And the controversy is not ready to settle down. Today, it is the turn of another actress in the franchise to take the floor and condemn the words of the writer.

“A conservative view” and “fascist”

In fact, in an interview with the Times, Miriam Margolyes, who plays the role of the teacher Chourave in The Chamber of Secrets and the second part of the The relics of the Death clearly show thatshe was in total disagreement with the words of J. K. Rowling. According to her, the author in the uk has a “the more conservative view of trans people“even going so far as to call his comments “the fascists“:

It was a vision quite conservative of transgender people. It is a matter of personal happiness. If you seriously want to become a woman, should be allowed to do so. You can’t be a fascist about it.

Fan sites in the universe of Harry Potter have even issued a statement in which they claim that the views of the author on “marginalized people“are “scroll with the message of acceptance“that can be read in his books. Of course, J. K. Rowling has the right to have their opinions, but their comments and their points of view on transgender people are struggling to pass among their fans. More that the writer seems to continue to loudly proclaim his way of seeing things in the LGBT community. Recently, Rowling had deleted his tweet in which he praised Stephen King when, in contrast, the american author, said : “Trans women are women“.