a programming high voltage with Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld and Sigala

The evening promises to be energetic. On the 27th of June, Malta will host for the twelfth time, the festival Isle of MTV, in the city of Floriana. Opposite the church of Saint Publius, as in the past year, thousands of spectators will be able to enjoy a great concert, released a few weeks later by MTV.

It will make you full of energy for this edition 2018, as the programming promises to be boosted. Jason Derulo will make the move this year, and should interpret its many tubes. The american singer had exploded world-wide with its title Watcha Say in 2009 and has since multiplied the success as In My Head, Don t Wanna Go Home, Want to want me or Swalla. This year, Jason Derulo has been chosen by Coca-Cola in order to interpret the hymn of the mark for the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

In order to ignite the evening, spectators will be able to count on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The two brothers are some of the best DJS in the world, to the point of becoming in 2015 the first duo to reach the top rankings of DJ Mag. They have participated several times at the festival Tomorrow Land, offering spectacular shows, reviewed millions of times on Youtube. These services during this event so prestigious that helped them to become leading figures in the world of electronic music.

The young Hailee Steinfeld will also be present in Malta on the 27th June next. The public was first able to discover in 2010 in the cinema, in the film True Grit directed by the Coen brothers. His performance is far from gone unnoticed, since she was named for an academy award in the category “best actress in a supporting role”, only 14 years old. While pursuing her career as an actress, Hailee Steinfeld wants to start a career of a singer. His first single Love Myself appeals to the public in 2015, but it is a year later that it will come out a true tube, Starvingin collaboration with the DJ Zedd.

Other specialist of electronic music, Sigala is also available in this Isle of MTV 2018. The British became a must-see for fans of the genre in recent years. Its title Easy Love, which includes passages from ABC the Jackson Five was a real hit worldwide. He is also the very dancing Sweet Lovin, or even the songs Lullaby and Cam Here for Love. He has been working on these two titles with the singers Paloma Faith and Elia Eyre, who will also be present on the side of Malta this year.

This edition 2018 the concert, Isle of MTV will be broadcast on the channels of the group. Viewers in france will be able to see the show on the 1st of August at 23h55 on MTV, and on 2 August from 20h on MTV Hits.

