A project of 800 Million dollars around the former home of Celine Dion

A developer wants to build around the former mansion of Celine Dion, île Gagnon in Laval, close to 700 condos in the framework of a project of $ 800 million, which also includes the demolition of the residence of the mother of the singer.

“We want to create here a center of resorts international,” said Francois Duplantie in an interview with The Journal on the terrace of the mansion, which overlooks the water. In front of the house, a goose is walking with her cubs.

On the island of 830 000 square feet, Mr. Duplantie, seeks to build 660 apartments in buildings with two to six storeys, a five-star hotel’s 35 rooms, a spa and two restaurants. A new bridge to link the island to the boulevard Curé-Labelle.



Photo courtesy The project includes the construction of 660 condominiums on the island.

The second component of the project envisages the construction, in the neighborhood of Sainte-Rose, 495 apartments, a three-star hotel of 120 rooms, of a CHSLD, a residence for seniors, and a concert hall.

Several of the houses must be demolished to make way for the complex, including the luxurious house where Thérèse Tanguay Dion, died in January.

“It’s good business “

“Memories, let’s keep in us,” says Claudette Dion. […] The trend is towards condominiums, the population is aging, so it seems to me that is a good deal. “

Island Gagnon is located in the centre of the refuge faunique de la rivière des Mille-Îles and opposite a park popular among the lovers of kayaking.

“We want to make our project as an example to replicate around the world, at the level of the environment,” insists Mr. Duplantie.



Photo Chantal Poirier The promoter of the big real estate project, Francois Duplantie.

The man of business states that a group of trees to a depth of 15 metres shall be maintained on the perimeter of the island, and that only three docks will be installed. “Nobody’s going to see the project,” he says.

Francois Duplantie argues that the erection of hundreds of condominiums would be less damaging than the construction of twenty single family homes with access to water. According to him, the buildings occupy about 30 % of the surface area of the island.

Change of zoning

In 2017, Olymbec, owner of the island Gagnon, managed to change the allocation status of the premises of “protection” to ” urban “.

The project has been the subject yesterday evening, of a public consultation in which the cardiologist François Reeves, a specialist in environmental medicine, made a presentation. He advised Mr. Duplantie as a volunteer.

“The promoter would have been able to buy the island Gagnon, raze everything and make it an island of the Sisters,” says Dr. Reeves.

“Every time we lose to a riparian habitat, or an island in a habitat like this, we cause problems in the future,” says the president of Nature Québec, Louise Gratton. Then, in the plan of the biodiversity and the ecology, it seems to me that this project is not eligible. ”

A mysterious financial partner

The powerful, yet discreet signature Olymbec has taken the first step which led to the ambitious island project Gagnon and the Place Sainte-Rose, Laval.

In 2016, the president of Olymbec, Richard Stern, has put the hand on the island Gagnon and the manor house of Celine Dion for $ 10 million. The star asked for nearly $ 30 million for the property at the time of its sale in 2012.

The promoter Francois Duplantie lives in the luxurious residence in virtue of an agreement signed with Mr. Stern.

Olymbec is a “financial” in the project of the island Gagnon and the Place Sainte-Rose, says the Lord Duplantie, who has already collaborated with the company for other real estate developments. Accompanied by The JournalRichard Stern does not want to discuss the case.

Founded in 1975 by the father of Mr. Stern, Olymbec is the owner of several buildings of Three Rivers, in the region of Montréal, Sherbrooke and Québec. Otéra Capital, a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot, is a major lender to Olymbec.

Novatek, the construction company of Francois Duplantie, participating in several residential projects in the regions of Montreal and Quebec. In 2016, Mr. Duplantie has been given to know the City-Nova, a massive project of 550 units in Three Rivers, but the website is no longer online.

Sanctions

Mr. Duplantie has also been a real estate broker for ten years. In 2013, the Organisme d autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec has suspended his license for 90 days and imposed a fine of $ 1000 for having “deliberately manipulated” the price of properties for sale in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, ” by inflating or decreasing the evasion of taxes “, which resulted in a promise to purchase made at a ” symbolic price “.

When asked about this yesterday, Mr. Duplantie has ensured that its business practices have changed since then.

In 2019, he also had to pay a fine of $ 500 for a delay in the disclosure of lobbying activities.