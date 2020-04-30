A prom virtual with Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez are some of the many stars who will participate in the show We Celebrate : the Class of 2020 the show will broadcast airing on CTV on Saturday, 6 June, from 20 h. The objective of this special one-hour? Enable canadian students in containment to close the school year as it should be, while making tributes to their classmates, and their teachers who have distinguished themselves during the crisis of the COVID-19.

Led by Lilly Singh, We Celebrate : the Class of 2020 also meet Natalie Portman, Brett Kissel, Shay Mitchell, Jacob Tremblay, Tyrone Edwards and Liz Trinnear, Chloe Wilde and other guests that will be announced soon. Organized in collaboration with the organization WE Charitythis unique event will feature performance artists and many surprises.

” At the present time, more than ever, we need to build on the idealism of young Canadians who continue to distinguish themselves by their actions. The school year 2020 will be like no other. In these times of uncertainty, it is important to make tribute to the pupils and teachers who have made a difference throughout the school year and who continue to support their communities during the crisis of the sars coronavirus “said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE Charity.

Present in more than 20 000 schools, the division WE Schools to We Charity’s mission is to increase school engagement and civic engagement of young people, while preparing them for the rest of their studies and the world of work.