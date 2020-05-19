A pub for gin of Ryan Reynolds becomes viral by poking fun at a pub

The “bad buzz” of a brand of fitness has inspired the actor for an advertisement for her brand of gin, Aviation gin, launched Friday on the american television.



Actor Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) has inflamed the internet in poking fun at a pub Christmas accused of sexism in the United States… all in a pub for his brand of gin.

It all starts in mid-November, when it is output to the holidays advertising of the brand Pack, specialized in the fitness equipment connected to it. The mother of a family receives at Christmas from her husband, an exercise bike, state of the art. After having filmed her transformation over the months, she warmly thanked his other half, tears in his eyes, for this gift angel.

The advertising has been derided on social media for his side, gender, and Platoon saw its share heavily back in recent weeks with the Exchange.

“Bike not included”

But the story does not stop there. This “bad buzz” has inspired Ryan Reynolds for an advertisement for his own brand of gin, Aviation. We find our mother of the family, this time surrounded by two friends at the table of a bar. “You’re safe here,” said one of them.

After raising their glasses to a “new departure,” the young woman drops her glass ass sec., “You are very beautiful in fact,” complimented one of the friends. The actor Deadpool has published the video with this comment : “bike not included”.





Advertising quickly became viral on the internet. Sunday in the middle of the day, it had been “liked” over 250,000 times on the Twitter account of Ryan Reynolds, and shared more than 38,000 times.