A Quebec in the Titans

A manoeuvre as risky as it is spectacular aboard his Monster truck, a physical capacity of iron and a passion for strong emotions have opened the doors to a shelf to be daunting to a Quebec. Cynthia Gauthier participates in athletic competition, The Titan Games on the airwaves of the NBC network.

The athlete, aged 31 years, a native of Mirabel, stood out to the american show hosted by the popular wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The first episode of this second season, with 13, will be presented on may 25.

Gauthier, a stunt woman in the soul, is part of the 36 competitors. Among the thousands of nominations, she is the only one to represent the country in this competition challenges testing the body, the mind and the heart.

Driver of monster truck for the last six years, she took part in the great events Monster Jam around the world. Record-holder for the highest jump aboard his Monster Mutt Dalmatian, she constantly pushes its limits.



Caapture screen She performs a spectacular jump that ends with two barrels in Las Vegas.

It is thanks to a spectacular jump that ended with both barrels when she touched the hard-packed earth of the stage in Vegas last fall, it has attracted the attention of Johnson.

“Our Super Bowl “

“This event is our Super Bowl of Monster Truck. It was necessary that I stand out to attract the public vote and I have decided to put everything on the line. I am a go-getter in life, ” recounts with enthusiasm and passion Gauthier at Journal.

“I took the risk and it ended by a huge crash which then became viral on the web,” she adds.

Seeing out of the cockpit of his pickup truck crushed during recovery on social networks, “The Rock,” has written him a nice note in private on Instagram.

“The day after the accident, so that I had trouble walking, I saw his message telling me that he was impressed. It seems that from that moment on, I remained in his environment. ”

It was the beginning of his epic journey to the Titan Games.

Actually, because it has quickly received a call from the production of the competition to participate in the audition. Sports, it was not deflated. It was dark and got his participation in the popular show.

Fierce rivalries

Athlete crossfit in the past decade, it is measured in the arena of real machines human working in multiple areas in the United States. And one of the six titans professional of his bodyguards that he sends in duels, Dwayne Johnson has two gold medal-winning olympics and a stunt woman emeritus.

Impressed by the roster of athletes, the pilot in quebec did not, however, shied away from his opponents, and the unbelievable obstacles in the game. They require strength, endurance and speed.

As a bonus, “The Rock” was given to competitors of new events. They could not, therefore, provide a game plan.

“This is really not easy. One is never quite ready to confront the obstacles of the way. It is truly the experience of a life, breath is the one that has been able to prepare 100 %. Its competitions, Monster Truck, its thousand and one projects and the short time between the auditions and the Games have restricted his training.

“It’s a competition impressive, because you never know what awaits us, in chains-t-it. Therefore, there is no advantage. This is not just a show, it is reality. Each of the barriers you out of your comfort zone. It must be an all-around athlete : strong, fast and agile. It is also essential to react quickly in order to use the correct technique. My luggage driver has helped me. ”

Mystery

She managed to conquer the mount Olympus, the final event of seven éreintants obstacles, in order to reign in the titan and win the purse of $ 100,000 ? Mystery and ball of eraser ! Gauthier may not reveal salient detail as long as the 13 episodes are not aired.

“All I can say is that it has been. During the tests, I’ve fought girls better than me, but with courage and determination, there are reversals of situation. I had my place among these athletes. I am very proud to have represented my area, my province and my country. ”

More known abroad than at home

As illogical as it may seem, Cynthia Gauthier is best known throughout the United States than it is in Quebec. And yet, it broke records.



Photo courtesy Cynthia Gauthier

Holder of the highest jump at the edge of his huge truck to the silhouette, canine, in addition to roaring the engine under its hood, Gauthier screaming crowds of american, european and asian, with its acrobatics.

True that the sport of Monster Truck are not legions in the Province as they are south of the border. Still, the stunt woman, 31-year-old fuel with strong emotions deserves all the attention that give fans of the great series Monster Jam. She gravitates for the past six years and expands constantly its limits.

Gauthier is accustomed to the bleachers crowded in the usa stadiums. This weekend, without this damn pandemic, it would roll on the bare earth of the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. And at the end of may, it would have had to dazzle the spectators in Frankfurt, Germany, and at the end of June, in Lyon in France.

A star

Last year, the Quebecer has won three races in free-style, and discipline, where the audience vote for the best performance in one of the three components of the show. In addition, she has won an event overall. Earning his ticket to the global Finals in Orlando, she won the title of the highest jump. Aboard a craft of about five tons to the powerful engine of 1500 horsepower and the gigantic wheel that it propels in the air, it is important not to have cold in the eyes.

“I am the only Canadian to fly these machines. I fight with equal weapons against pilots, both men and women. I go everywhere in the world, ” says Gauthier, a woman who never forgets his hometown of St. Benedict, today merged in Mirabel. I made a discipline aimed at families and children. I want to inspire them. But here [au Québec]my discipline is not as well known. ”

Gauthier has never drove in Quebec, but has been stare of the eyes elsewhere in the country. The young driver would like to demonstrate his talents to the lovers of the “big wheels” here.

Very Busy

A resident of the region of Sarasota, Florida, for the past five years, she returned to Quebec as soon as the first signs of the pandemic. Every day, she comes to the aid of farmers in his region of the Laurentians. Passionate in everything she does, she also does ride his welding company, Pin Metal Up, which she founded last year.

For the moment, she does not know what the future holds. The events at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, ma, in June, as well as to Ford Field in Detroit, in July, are not yet cancelled.

Conscious that it will be more difficult to attract large crowds, it will always continue to compete for playing to the gallery.

The Titan Games

36 competitors (18 men, 18 women)

6 titans professionals (3 men and 3 women)

Joe Thomas (NFL – 10 Pro Bowl)

(NFL – 10 Pro Bowl) Victor Cruz (NFL – champion of a Super Bowl)

(NFL – champion of a Super Bowl) Tyron Woodley (champion of UFC)

(champion of UFC) Claressa Shields (double olympic medalist in boxing)

(double olympic medalist in boxing) Hannah Teter (olympic medalist in snowboarding)

(olympic medalist in snowboarding) Jessie Graff (stuntwoman and star of American Ninja Warrior)

– 3 regional teams of 12 participants/es (West, Centre and East)

– 2 titans professionals (1 man and 1 woman) appointed to each of the teams

– Regional competitions : duels in the barriers to the best of the three

– Chaque regional team crown a champion and a champion that can be measured in the regional final to a titan professional

– The winners of each team (1 man and 1 woman) participating in the grand final and return to the battle on mount Olympus

The final will crown a man and a woman, pocketing each 100 000 $

Mount Olympus

– Succession of 7 obstacles in climbing a pyramid. The first competitor who manages to light the flame is crowned the winner.

– Test of strength, speed, endurance, and heart.