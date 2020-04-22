A Quebec recreates the looks of the most iconic Céline Dion!

A Quebec recreates the looks of the most iconic Celine Dion on Instagram and the result is amazing!

Confined to the house, Maxence Garneau turns into the famous diva in a series of glamorous pictures! The young man has made a cottage version of the dress of Alexandre Vauthier, worn by the star during the Week of fashion of Paris with a sheet outline and pillowcases.

“At the beginning, it was not supposed to be a series of looks. While I packed a comforter, I told myself that I could easily reproduce the white shirt large sleeve Alexandre Vauthier from his tour of Courage. I shared in the Story. My friends found it funny. Me, I started to have lots of ideas of looks from Celine that I could replicate with what I have in my apartment. The project came like that ! It’s dealt with by me in my confinement that I live alone in my 3 1/2. I can dress up like Celine, it helps me feel less alone“we commend the Montreal.

Maxence Garneau love Celine Dion since he was young. It follows the every move of the star on the social networks : “I love him with an infinite love. I saw it for the first time in the show the night of my party of 12, August 25, 2008. I look at the #celinedion each day on Instagram or to see if she has made a new output, captured by paparazzi or if she does nothing, just to see the old throwbacks. Then, her looks, I know them well, and I have in mind!“

Here are some of the styles of the most successful of Baron Garneau :

Really successful, isn’t it? Now, we wish him Celine Dion noticed his project… until then, follow Maxence Garneau on Instagram to see his next creations!

