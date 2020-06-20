Photo credits : Polydor

This is the first large production of the music dconfinement. With his sixth album “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga had an ambition clear : to dance with the whole plant, with its hymns reader-pop that invites you to a bread annes 90, as in “Stupid Love”, “911”, or “Alice”. Posted on may 29 last, the disk is installed at the top of the charts all over the world, especially in France, but also in the united States, or the pop star broke a series of records. Between them ? Best start to a year for an artist fminine, as well as for an album not hip-hop or latino streaming. Lady Gaga also became the singer who has class soon (in 9 years and two days) six albums daffile the first place of the Billboard charts, beating Taylor Swift (10 years and nine months). It has also affol counters with “Rain on Me”, partag with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, becoming the third singer after Mariah Carey and Beyonc get a title of class number one in the united States during the last three dcennies 2000, 2010 and 2020.

“Something special in the universe Chromatica”

While the concerts of his tour “Chromatica Ball”, including the date prvue at the Stade de France, on the 24th of July, still have not t aborts or reports, another rumor comes on the Little Monsters. In an interview Entertainment Weekly, BloodPop, fidle producer of Lady Gaga, has rvl that the musician cossaise transgender SOPHIE was involved in the first sessions of “Chromatica”. [Elle tait] the first contributor to these sessions. These days-the were fun. We installed six microphones for the recording of the Lamborghini [de Lady Gaga] and Sophie was cut off by the samples of says the producer of “Stupid Love” or “Sour Candy” before giving a bit of info : We have always had in the ide to finish these songs and dvoiler something special in the universe “Chromatica” .

We should expect the rdition upcoming album “Chromatica” with several titles indits in the program ? The mystre is everything ! If the phnomne of rditions is a dj well installed in France, begins to take more and more importance in the anglo-saxon countries, in the form of “luxury”. This is particularly the case with the discs of Billie Eilish (“When We were All Asleep, Where are we going”) or Lewis Capaldi (“Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent”). Dua Lipa has also confirmed that the deluxe version of their latest album, “the Future of Nostalgia” would be bientt the day.