a relationship is hyper fused, they love each other more than anything

After the death of her husband, Celine Dion met Pepe Munoz. Their relationship, although friendly does not cease to feed the world of the press. It is constantly a source of controversy among internet users. Despite the many assumptions, the two friends have always been welded and the artist and his entourage did not hesitate to take advantage of the beautiful man in front of the many spikes of the media. Recently, Céline has also made discover to the general public a character that was previously unknown by defending fiercely his friend. We tell you more here.

A deep friendship

Celine Dion is closely linked to his dancer Pepe Munoz who was revealed to the great day in musicals such as :

Cats,

Dirty Dancing,

West side story,

The Cirque du soleil.

Their beginning was marked by the Celine Dion fans, because they participated in a dance very sensual. This had whetted the curiosity of the media on the nature of their relationship, because since then, they became inseparable. Many hypotheses have been made and many rumors have been circulating on the web about it. If the young man of 34-year-old had struggled to stay under the spotlights of the way, the young woman however, seemed not to be affected by the comments of the press. Quite the contrary, she said that she was not at all disturbed because it is very beautiful and confesses that he is his best friend.

A press sticky

The confessions of the star had put a flea in the ear of the press, because it was unleashed to the delight of internet users. Of the securities, who claimed that Celine Dion was handled by Pepe did the one of the social networks and magazines. During the european tour of the artist, Celine and Pepe had been several times taken in the photo set. There were many shots that showed their affection to the big day. They held hands, exchanged glances and were always smiling. As regards their stay in Paris, he was closely scrutinized by the paparazzi, who were constantly in search of loopholes. At the end of their tour, the goodbyes were rich in emotion. They have joined their respective countries.

Given that the two friends have met after the death of Rene Angelil in 2016there is a part of the opinion which stated that Celine was her grief through Pepe. However, his entourage saw very little about this relationship, because according to some people, it was unhealthy. This state of things was, perhaps, due to their the age difference is. The young man would have a bad influence on the star according to the press.

Pepe says that even though he no longer works for Celine, their relationship keeps the same heat. Now illustrator fashionhe announced with great emotion thathe owes everything to his girlfriend. Their family situation had encouraged their friendship, because the young man is from a family of fourteen children. It is a common point it has with the singer. In addition, they both grew up in artistic families.

Celine Dion, the guardian angel of Pepe Munoz

Celine Dion is far from supporting the attacks against his faithful friend Pepe Munoz. She refused fiercely than the canvas to do his friend a manipulator. She was always remained silent in the face of the earlier remarks made about their relationship. However, it does not digest at all the aspect manipulator glued to his best friend. She has also made statements on this subject in its pages. This has sparked a debate snarling. It does not go dead hand to silence the rumors about his protégé.

This does not prevent the press from continuing to do so. Even after the dancer has shown her partner on the big day, the controversy did not cease, however. The subject is each time put on the table as soon as they are in contact with the media. During this time, the two friends continue to deal with while trying to the maximum to put aside the comments made in regard to them. The essential requirement is thatthey are not about to leave.