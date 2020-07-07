A retrospective of Grace Jones at the Nottingham Contemporary

Cheekbones, cut-short, ultra-sharp, the eyebrows sharp, wide smile red and endless legs : the face is angular and smooth, Grace Jones, and her slender body have inspired more than a photographer. Your image disco queen to cyborg for the advertising spot of Citroën in 1985, passing through the mask moulded to his features, directed by his collaborator and life partner of Jean-Paul Goude, the british museum Nottingham Contemporary, based in the eponymous town, in the north of England, from the 26th of September, a retrospective of the career of the singer, model and actress from jamaica. Of age, now 72 years of age, has never ceased to thwart the codes of social and artistic.

A character that frustrates the codes of representation

Known by all for his physical androgynousGrace Jones plays at the beginning of his fame as a binary code assigned to masculinity and femininity. Affirming their desire to feel both men and women, she relies on the council of the australian Day by Day in 1985 : “It seems to Me absurd to try to categorize the feelings or preferences of individuals ; that has no comparison to make, you can’t say that one thing is better or worse than another. Do only what you want when you feel as if you would like to have.“Cédric Fauq and Olivia Aherne, the curators of the Nottingham Contemporary, have taken the party to put the issues of race and gender in the center of the retrospective.

A “crossing in the time“that “seeks to provide an array of historical background and from a contemporary perspective, the manufacture of the image with Grace Jones, either on stage, in music or fashion“announces the presentation text of the exhibition to develop a taste appetizing. Because the image of the artist is alive and well, through the years, become an icon, worked and forged, among others, by the French photographer Jean-Paul Goude. In addition to the music documentary A One Man Show he realizes in 1982 to one that will share his life for a time, he built an aesthetic, erotic, and sensual, to the limits of exoticism through a series of clichés, such as the famous Jungle Fever (1972), in which Grace Jones appears naked, the roar of the four-legged in a cage.

A life of art and party

Beast scene in which a young generation of artists who are inspired by it – Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, to name a few –, Grace Jones has made his life an art, and above all, a celebration. Adept in social gatherings and clubs in new york and paris, cities between which she shares her life, the “disco queen” is one of the iconic characters from the Studio 54 in New York alongside Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Azzedine Alaia. The exhibition at the Nottingham Contemporary also includes the work of the latter, and thirty other artists and designers that Grace Jones has become a muse and iconic with a thousand faces.

Grace Before And Jones: House, Disco, Studioas of September 26, 2020 January 3, 2021 at the Nottingham Contemporary.