A return / film strange and wonderful

Even if the coronavirus has forced almost all of the films and television shows to stop production last month, the tv late-night has made a comeback with releases to the home of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Conan and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. But for a little while, we lacked even the antics of the comedy of late night Saturday Night Live. Fortunately, this has changed this weekend.

Saturday Night Live at Home together the actors and the scriptwriters of the series of sketches of the end of the evening to produce a full episode, with sketches of the products from each of the houses actors, guest, music, and even a host in the form of a story fully recovered Tom Hanks, who was the first celebrity major (with his wife and actress Rita Wilson) diagnosed with COVID-19 during the filming of the upcoming biopic of Elvis Presley Baz Luhrmann in Australia. The result was a strange experience, and wonderful with the ups and downs usual, and it was really a pleasure to see.

So, to keep things as normal as possible, let’s review the best and worst sketches of Saturday Night Live at Home.

Before getting to the regular show, we wanted to highlight the special tribute that SNL had used to end the program.

The series of skits from late night has recently lost its music producer, sketches of long-time Hal Willner due to complications caused by the coronavirus. Players of different seasons were reminded of Hal, the time they have spent together and his love for the music. Between the memories of the distribution, there are small moments with Hal himself. It is a wonderful tribute to a man who has helped to make many sketches over the years. Hal will be missed and our thoughts go out to his friends and to his family during this difficult time.

But Hal loved SNL, then continue our regular review.

The best

Ninja turtles mutant middle-aged – It may be a little dark for our time, but damn, this sketch lively imagine the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles all adults with adult problems is a comedy of the first order. Even more impressive is that they were able to remove it for this home version of SNL. The animation style of the original series is perfectly recreated, and it even seems that it has gone in quality since the 90s. This made me absolutely crack.

Zoom Call – Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon stole the show with this sketch. As the two secretaries who know not clearly how to use Zoom and that are easy to work with, they have made it so that the physical comedy works brilliantly on their computer screens, and the small touches of character that they have added themselves were perfect. Only a few expressions on the face of Aidy Bryant made me laugh.

Twitch Stream – Another sketch drawing of the format of Saturday Night Live at Home, Mikey Day was sitting in a room in his house and claimed that he had a stream on Twitch playing video games. In this case, CamPlayzDat tries to show his skills in the new Call of Duty Warzone, but it is absolutely terrible.

Quarantine MasterClass – If you have thought to take a MasterClass from Martin Scorsese and Steve Martin while you’re stuck at home, you may want to wait and discover these new additions to the actor Timothee Chalamet, the sensation online for kids Jojo Siwa, and now the infamous Carole Baskin, Tiger King, all fantastically played by Chloe Fineman.

Whatcha Cookin ’ – It’s always great when Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney get a little weird. In this case, they have used the premise of trying to figure out what to do for Saturday Night Live at Home to create a song of fortune using a variety of exclamations and lines to create a certain rhythm. Fred Armisen joins the same to him and he has no doubt assisted in the music. It is like a longer version of the scene in “Cool Beans” Hot Rod, and it was just fun.

