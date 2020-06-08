A Return of Captain America? the Radical Decision of Chris Evans

A year after Avengers Endgamemany fans always hope for a return of Captain America. But for Chris Evans the adventure is finished well.

Then, in November 2019, the actor was told about the Captain “Never say Never“( “Never say never”) during an interview Actor is Actor of Varietyhe claimed today at the The Graham Norton Show in England : “Yes, I think that it is finished.”

“It’s been an incredible adventure and it has done so explosive that it would be risky to return there in my opinion“he points out. “It was an experience so awesome, and I think it is better to leave it as is.”

The decision of Chris Evans seems to be taking.

Result for Chris Evans will be so out of the realm Marvel though perhaps he could lend his voice to the Captain for the animated series Disney+ What If ? (where Captain America appears in the Zombie Cap).

With respect to a series Disney+ the meeting with Peggy Carter, it would only be a rumor according to him.

However, it is known that you should never say never in Hollywood. In November 2018 after the last scenes of Chris Evans for Endgame, the brothers Russo had said : “This end is more emotional for him than for us. He doesn’t know that he has not finished (laughter). We don’t want to explain what that means, but you will understand soon enough“.

In November 2019, Chris Evans had explained to Scarlett Johansson: “I love the character. I don’t know. This is not a non-definitive, but I’m not saying yes either. I have other projects at the moment… Cap had a bow narrative is extremely complex to finish. I find that they (the brothers Russo) have done an excellent job to conclude his career. If we decide to revisit it, it might not be just for the money. Or just because it will be a pleasure to the public. What can we reveal more? What can we bring to the table? There are a lot of things to think about before you take the plunge“.

Even if the page Captain America seems to be really closed to Chris Evans at the present time, who knows if it does not reopen in a few years.

Chris Evans is currently on the poster of the series Defending Jacob on the AppleTV.