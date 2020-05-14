a return of Chris Evans / Captain America would be referred to

The Marvel Cinematic Universe would it hurt to say goodbye to his super-hero ? While many rumors have circulated about a possible return of the character of Iron Man is now Captain America, the character played by Chris Evans who is at the heart of new discussions.

Chris Evans, a return in the form of tribute ?

Paradoxically, it is recalled that at the time, Chris Evans was not necessarily excited by his role of Captain America. In the end, he had the right to have its own trilogy and a major role in the four-film the Avengers. We will not even make the account its various caméos. Officially, it hung up at the end of Avengers : Endgame. His famous shield has been forwarded to the Falcon / Anthony Mackie, in charge of perpetuating the legend and his legacy. A story that we know, should be central to the future series Disney+, The Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter which the dissemination was officially scheduled for next August. But while the filming was interrupted by the sars coronavirus, it is not yet known the new scheduled date.

Subscribe to Disney+

At the end of Avengers : Endgame, we have been able to discover a Captain America that is marked by the years. And this is potentially where we would want to play Marvel for a second season of the series Disney+. The character of ” Old Man Steve “, well known to fans of comics, could then find a declination unexpected. Chris Evans has never ruled out completely the possibility of a cameo. If nothing is signed, for the moment, we can let go to believe it…

It should be noted that Chris Evans has even stated in the past that it would be a very good reason for it to return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is hoped that it will suit him.