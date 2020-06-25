A robot picks up the main role of a science-fiction film

Erica, a robot designed by japanese scientists, has been chosen to be the star of a science fiction film called b.

After stories as complex as those of Westworld and Ex Machina or with the advent of technological prowess seen in the film Alitafew things could still succeed to surprise us. And yet the film industry has just completed a first, giving the main role of a science-fiction film, called bthe budget amounts to $ 70 million, to an artificial intelligence named Erica.

“It was created from scratch to play the role”

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a scientist who realizes the flaws of a program he created to perfect the human DNA, and help the woman IA that he designed – played by Erica – to escape. But how a robot can he play comedy ? Despite the fact that Erica has “no life experience”, as assigned by the producer Sam Khoze, its creators, the japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, we are assured of teach him “the principles of the action method to the artificial intelligence”. “It was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate its movements, and emotions through individual sessions, such as the control of the speed of its movements, the fact of talking through her feelings and the coaching of the development of the character and body language” explains Khoze.

In 2017, The Guardian made a report on Erica, available below on Youtube.

So far a few scenes of Erica would have been touring in Japan in 2019, while the rest of b is planned to be shot in Europe in 2021.