A-Rod and J. Lo want to buy the Mets

Almost 20 years after having signed a contract with the Mets, it seems that Alex Rodriguez and his wife Jennifer Lopez are interested to buy training in new york which is currently for sale.

The famous couple puerto rican would have hired the firm of J. P. Morgan in order to represent them in this adventure.

The magazine Variety was the first outlet to report the news, and then the Associated Press has also obtained the same information from a person close to the case.

According to the renowned Forbes magazine, the Mets have an approximate value of $2.4 billion.

Rumors have also circulated that the owner of the Rays Tampa’s Stuart Sternberg could also buy the club in New York.

Sternberg, who is struggling with serious problems in Tampa with his franchise, has never hidden his interest in the Mets, his favorite team when he was a child.

A-Rod has racked up 448 million $ as a player in major league baseball. The estimated value of the assets of the torque is about 700 mllions $.

Jeremy Filosa / 98,5 Sports