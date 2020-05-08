A-Rod and JLo do not want more Food

The couple consisting of the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez would not be interested in acquiring the New York Mets.

It is alleged the daily New York PostThursday.

The couple would have chosen to drop their desire to become a team owner in major league baseball after a failure in the negotiations with a potential partner, or the billionaire Wayne Rothbaum.

The latter would have only wanted to buy Food at a discount, and wanted to get more control over the training that the couple was ready to offer him.

According to the magazine Forbes, the formation of the Big Apple at a value of $ 2.4 billion. Together, A-Rod and JLo have a fortune that is estimated to be approximately $700 million.