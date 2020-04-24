A rogue in Jennifer Lawrence

An intruder was able to enter the home of the star, in his presence. It was fortunately quickly brought under control.

Jennifer Lawrence has always made it a point of honour to keep his private life the more… private as possible. Last October, it is so in the utmost discretion that she married Cooke Maroney, a merchant of art. A wedding which took place at Newport, in the State of Rhode Island, on the East coast of the United States.

But this is Los Angeles that the couple will find his happiness and that the actress has known this march 15, a nice fright who’s going to encourage them to be more cautious in the future. Then that she had forgotten to close the bore of his vast property, the star of the “Passengers” had the right to the unwanted visit of a young woman of 23 years.

The bodyguards of the actress of 29 years have quickly mastered the intruder, who has not managed to get close to Jennifer. The police then embarked to 21 hours, the rogue, who is at risk of an indictment for violation of p