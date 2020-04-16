A role in a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered to fight against the coronavirus

This is the perfect opportunity to launch your career as an actor while doing a good action for the fight against the Covid-19. To raise funds to help the most disadvantaged populations during this confinement, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have put in game a new experience : the lucky winner, drawn at random from among the people who have made a donation, will have the honor of having a minor role in the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese, ” Killers of the Flower Moon “. He will also spend his day on the set with the two actors and the director and will be invited to the premiere of the film.

It is in a video posted on Instagram that the two actors have explained how this would unfold. 100% of the profits will be donated to organizations such as ” Meals on Wheels America “, “No Kid Hungry” or “Feeding America” and available to provide meals to the most disadvantaged, particularly vulnerable as the country is confined for several weeks now.

This initiative has been taken in the framework of the #AllInChallenge that offers unique experiences in exchange for donations. The personalities that play the game must then challenge other celebs to do the same thing. Leonardo DiCaprio has chosen Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx to take the result. The first proposed to be a donor to attend a football game at his sides, in his lodge, while the second co-host his show with the future winner of his challenge. Jamie Foxx has not yet responded. In total, the organizers hope to collect 100 million dollars, which will help in the fight against the pandemic.