A rumor shock gives the name of the “true” father of Prince Harry… The man in question responded immediately !

For the past few years, rumors on the identity of the real father of prince Harry. James Hewitt, lover of Diana, could it be the biological father of the prince ? We show you everything without waiting more !

Rumors about a possible paternity between James Hewitt and prince Harry are heard for several years now. But are they proven ?

James Hewitt, the lover of Lady Di

In 1995, Lady Diana admitted on tv to be “fell in love“James Hewitt, a former English officer, with whom she has forgotten her marriage with Charles between 1986 and 1991.

Shortly after this revelation, rumors were launched, and some have seen a connection between Harry and James. The two men are both red, their physical resemblance has fuelled this rumour. But is this true ?

Responses of James Hewitt

James Hewitt wished to restore the truth. When asked about this possible affiliation when issuing australian Sunday Night, the man replied emphatically to the question : “Are you the father of Harry ?“:

“No, I am not“

He also condemned the rumour that, according to him, is only there to do “to sell newspapers“. But this is not all. He also admitted to having a lot of trouble to the prince Harry who finds himself, without intending it, the situation could not be more delicate :

“But it is probably worse for Harry, poor boy…“he regretted.

To prove his statements, he said he met Diana in 1986, two years after the birth of Harry. And prince Charles is definitely the biological father of prince Harry.