a salary of $ 6 million for his next film

It will be Enola Holmes in the next movie about Sherlock Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown would pocket a fee of $ 6 million to embody Enola Holmes in the next movie about Sherlock Holmes.

The actress, 15-year-old will appear alongside Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter in this film, which tells the story of the attempt of the sister of the famous character of Arthur Conan Doyle, Enola, of itself becoming a private detective.

And, according to TMZ.com it will receive $ 6.1 million to play Enola Holmes, as well as a bonus of up to $ 800,000, depending on the success of the film at the box office.

