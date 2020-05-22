A satire SF in romantic tone with the series “Upload” – rts.ch

With the ten episodes of the first season of “Upload”, Greg Daniels sign a sort of anti-“Black Mirror”. Instead of scaring us with the technology and progress, he is amused and gently pokes fun at the propensity of humans to want to be eternal.

The writer-director imagines a future, in 2033, where the dying can choose to download their consciousness and all their memories in a beyond virtual, where they can stay in touch with their loved ones. Or, they can die in the conventional manner.

Welcome to the rest of your life after death

Nathan is a computer programmer in his start-up, but we do not see it working for a long time, since its electric car auto-piloted itself spits out angrily. It is sent to the emergency room, and while his condition seems critical, his girlfriend pushes him to sign an agreement to be uploaded in Lakeview, a program of virtual paradise.

His consciousness is downloaded into the matrix and a few seconds later, Nathan is “wake up” in a hotel room at the opulent decoration. It is supported by Nora, a young woman alive and well, working for Lakeview. Behind the screen, Nora ensures that the stay of Nathan to be successful. A chemistry develops quickly between the two characters, who only meet virtually.

Nathan can also see his girlfriend and touch her, if she agrees to wear the combination of rubber provided for this purpose. It can choose the view of his room, socializing with other dead in the park. He can eat plenty at breakfast, but beware, only up to 10am, after that it is like at the hotel, we will pack up all. There are absurd rules in this life after death, and some things, like burgers brand, are to be paid extra. The beyond expensive! And it is not at all rest…

Fun and cute

There is a hint of thriller in “Upload”, but the series is typing more in the comedy-romantic in its scenery and science fiction. The parenthesis romantic is successful because the two actors Robbie Amell and his false air of Tom Cruise, and actress-singer Andy Allo – in perfect harmony.

It’s cute, you’re smiling in front of the absurdities of this beyond so-called perfect. Unfortunately, no guffaws, not much. It is fun, feel good, entertaining, visually very attractive, but the advantages of gags, most of survey items and a little less romance would have boosted the series. Remains to be seen what the second season is introduced during the twist, confusing the last episode, and that is already in preparation.

Crystel Di Marzo/ld