A sculpture of wax de Kendall Jenner made a chat! | Noovo

The work does not look like her at all.

Are you a fan of wax museums? If yes, maybe have you ever noticed that some of the wax figures do not look like and sometimes not at all to the star they represent. This is the case for the sculpture Kendall Jenner displayed at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin!

A work which makes us doubt!

The sculpture in question has been opened there a few months ago, and the model has also had the opportunity to visit the whole during its passage to Berlin. His verdict? See is this is scary. But all fans have in fact had the same reaction seeing the whole, claiming that the sculpture does not look like Kendall!

In fact, the piece looks more like other actresses, such as Camilla Belle and Victoria Justiceand even if the sculpture is pretty, the face of Kendall does not seem to represent the last true! What a disappointment…

The same thing seems to be coming out with the sculpture of wax d’Ariana Grande the museum of London. This work has received a lot of criticism as to why it didn’t look like the singer. Several fans have even placed some of the work in order to challenge against the sculpture via social media!

This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive pic.twitter.com/2m6mteqaKv

— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 24, 2019

It is necessary to believe that to be immortalized in a wax museum may not be such a great honor, after all!

Photo credit: Stylecaster