a season 3 already in development !

Unlike Stranger Things Netflix, The Morning Show of AppleTV+ or The Lord of the Rings of Amazon Prime, the upcoming season of The Mandalorian has escaped from containment and has been able to close his shooting at the beginning of the month of march. His arrival on Disney+ is planned for the month of October next, to be less a little bit less than a year after the release of the first episodes. The platform to the impressive success seems not to be ready to stop in so good way since, although nothing is formalized at the time it is, the us site Variety has made revelations amazing about the third season !

“We just start the pre-production phase“, said a first source to the magazine. The creator of the series, Jon Favreau, “began the writing of season 3, there’s a moment“and the art department “working on concepts for several weeks“led by the vice-president of Lucasfilm, and creative director executive Doug Shiang, said another source close to the production team. The chief set designer and his troupe would have, for their part, started their work there a few days ago, on Monday, April 20, precisely. No shoot date is of course fixed, the writing still does not seem complete, but if the confinement ends before the fall of the United States, this third batch of episodes is not expected to be impacted by the pandemic. A chance for Disney, since the universe of Star Wars is exceptionally popular and lucrative…

Nicolas Perron