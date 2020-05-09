A second collection for Bel-Air Athletics, the mark Will Smith

(Relaxnews) – Launched a little earlier in the year by Will Smith, the brand Bel-Air Athletics lifts the veil on a second collection of clothing inspired by the sport and by the universe of the series “The Prince of Bel-Air”, in which the actor held the lead role in the 1990s.

The nostalgic of the series “The Prince of Bel-Air” will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Banks and of their large house well-to-do of Los Angeles. And it is the actor Will Smith himself, who offers them this opportunity through its new brand of ready-to-wear Bel-Air Athletics, whose particularity is to propose “drops” – understanding of collections that are not announced offered in limited editions or in small quantities.

Without surprise, one finds a whole world of “Prince of Bel-Air” in this new collection, and more still that of Will Smith, a fan of rap and especially basketball. The sport is particularly represented through the different models, be it through the cuts and the patterns selected, while as the nineties, major source of inspiration for the collection.

Among the pieces lighthouse, include a jacket of university “MVP Varsity”, that Will Smith puts forward in his account Instagram, but also sweats, T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, sweat pants, or T-shirts, tie-dye, one of the emblematic motifs of the 1990s. The collection is complemented by a series of accessories, including caps, hats, socks, or even a gym bag.

The collection is already available online on Belairathletics.com.