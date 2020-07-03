a second season of the series is not impossible

Apple TV+ offers many of the most prestigious series, including the Defense of Jacob, at present one of the most popular of the series, but unfortunately is limited to a single season.

In a new interview with Variety by the actors and the Defense team Jacob, several topics are covered. It is, in particular, the way in which the series was filmed in its entirety and the quality of the work of an actor like J. K. Simmons. The interview will feature the creator Mark Bomback, the star and executive producer, Chris Evans, and the actors Michell Dockery and’jaeden Martell.

The interview absolutely deserves to be read, but the most interesting part is without doubt the case of a second season that is mentioned. For the moment, there is nothing definitive, of course, but it seems that the prospect is quite tempting.

When the subject of a second season has been raised, Bomback said “never say never “the addition of “I’d be lying if I said that I don’t believe it “. However, this does not mean that Apple is planning a thing. However, things may change in the future, and the firm of Cupertino has perhaps begun to lay the groundwork for a second season. This would be a decision really incredible, if we believe that the Defense of Jacob was originally going to be a movie.

Bomback has signed this week an important multi-year agreement with Apple for the development of the new TV series exclusive to Apple TV+. For the moment, no information is available on the projects Bomback, and, probably, the mystery will remain for a period of time.