a sequel of the action movie, is already planned ?

Charlize Theron is the movie poster of science fiction The Old Guardavailable on Netflix. A sequel will see the day on the platform ? With the characters of the immortal, anything seems possible.
In addition to our top 10 best sci-fi movies available on Netflix, the new category of “Black Lives Matter” with more than 40 movies and series available or all of the new features that are waiting for you in this month of July, if you don’t know always what to look at nine on the famous platform of SVOD, The Old Guard (available from the 10 of July) is here for you ! With its scenes of battles and heroic, and its graphic violence, this exclusive of the new science-fiction film adapted from the comic by Greg Rucka (Lazarus, Black Magicand has been used by the stunning Charlize Theron has already attracted many viewers. If Netflix is hit on the knuckles by the singer Duffy with his brimstone 365 DNI (that considers : “Irresponsible”, “Dangerous”…), the giant of the streaming today is required by several users to consider seriously the possibility of making a sequel of the adventures of the band of mercenaries that Charlize Theron is the head. Well, soon the earth in the platform of a The Old Guard 2or even a trilogy ?
The Old Guard there will be a sequel ?
After the official announcement of a sequel in preparation for Tyler Rakethe action movie with Chris Hemsworth, Netflix you so wish, to extend the success of The Old Guard. “Wait to see the 2 brothel !”, “This is a nugget of gold”, “I demand a sequel”, “A slap in the face”, “I hope that there will be a sequel…”, “You can’t leave us like this”, “This is for when the sequel ?”, “I look forward to seeing the suite and the suite the suite…”one can read among the many comments about this film on Twitter. A public already conquered, an open end, and the female characters are immortal : all the lights seem green. Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of the film in which they play the actors KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor, spoke on the issue during an interview granted to the site Collider and specifies, as with your writer Greg Rucka, who already had ideas for, not one, but two movies !
For a trilogy ?
“Greg has always envisioned as a trilogy. I know where the story is going to go, and it’s really cool. Therefore, if the public wants it enough, there is no doubt that it is a great story to tell.”explained the director. She had also clarified in Entertainment Weekly : “The graphic novel itself is a trilogy, ( … ) Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the public is, I think they are too”. Charlize Theron, who was injured on the set of the movie and was forced to undergo several surgeries, he also seems willing to re-enlist. “We have a franchise in mind ( … ), which immediately was talk of a sequel to Netflix and they are interested in. This universe is immensely rich. It is time for the women to have their own franchise in action. Now everything depends on the public”confided recently, the actress of 44 years Films Actu. Matter to follow therefore…