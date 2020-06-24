A series of Batman Beyond with Michael Keaton in the preparation ?

RUMOR : The platform HBO Max may soon be the host of a series of live Beyond Batman with Michael Keaton return as Bruce Wayne !

After a long journey through the desert, Michael Keaton it is from a couple of years ago in the front part of the hollywood scene thanks to his fabulous acting in the movie Birdman for which he won a Golden Globe for Best actor. The old interpreter Batman the cinema chains because the quality of the projects, passing even by the Marvel Studios as Adrian Toomes / The Vulture in Spider-Man : The Return Home.

Then, as we saw a couple days ago that the actor returns to play Bruce Wayne in the cinema of the future The Flash planned for 2022 (no doubt the same version of the character in the films of Tim Burton), here’s a new rumor of the most interesting and just point the tip of your nose on the canvas informs us that he could later find out the character of a series Beyond Batman !

Batman Beyond – Poster and fan art

In fact, according to Mikey Sutton of the YouTube channel Midnight’s Edgethe return of Bruce Wayne version of Michael Keaton in the film The Flash it should serve as an introduction to an important character in a series of live Beyond Batman adapted from the famous animated series from the 90’s. The show would be aimed at HBO Max, the new platform SVOD of WarnerMedia.

If this rumor is confirmed, it would be the second project of Warner around Beyond Batman who is also preparing a animation movie based on the animated series and intended for the cinema. The return of Keaton as Batman would be, in any case, great news for, at least, two reasons : on the one hand, because that would satisfy nostalgic fans who’d be delighted to find the actor in his role in the cult, but also for the DCEU which is open to the exploitation of the multiverse, which is bound to be intriguing. Case to follow !

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Batman Beyond is a futuristic Black Knight, created specifically for the animated series of the same name by the of 1999. The history of the Beyond Batman takes place twenty years after the super-heroes have retired. During a meeting with the thugs, Bruce Wayne is helped by Terry McGinnis, a teen brawler who returns to his mansion and discovers his past as Batman. After the assassination of his father, Terry finally steal the last suit of super-heroes (equipment, futuristic, allowing Bruce to continue to play the avenger in spite of his great age), in order to bring justice to the streets of Gotham.

Source : Midnight’s Edge