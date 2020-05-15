A series of “Percy Jackson” in development for Disney+

Disney is full of projects for Disney+. The studio has just started a project of adaptation of the novels of Rick Riordan, focused on the character of Percy Jackson, a young boy who discovers that he is actually the son of a mortal and a god of the Olympus, Poseidon. It is the author himself who announced the setting up of the project, which is currently in its infancy.

Series of five books published between 2005 and 2010, sold about 70 million copies, the saga “Percy Jackson” has had two sequels literary : “The heroes of Olympus” also known five volumes between 2011 and 2015, before “The work of Appolon”, of which the fifth volume is expected in September next. The first two parts of the saga “Percy Jackson” have also been adapted for a film, with Logan Lerman in the role of the hero, and Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth.

According to Rick Riordan, the adaptation series will be more faithful to his books as movies in which the hero had not twelve but sixteen years of age. He also suggested that if the series worked, each season would correspond to a volume.

Disney is betting on safe values

The construction of this new series fits in with the strategy of Disney to bet on well-known brands to the public for its platform SVOD, where remakes, suites and derivative projects are legion. Between “The Mandalorian”, the series derived from the universe of “Star Wars”, the series “High School Musical” and its many projects for Marvel, Disney+ is also preparing a series around the character of Benjamin Gates, as well as a reboot of “Dr. Doogie” and a prequel to “beauty and The Beast”.