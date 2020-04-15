A series on the case of Emmett Till and the civil rights movement is in preparation

It’s official, the ex-prince of Bel-Air is associated with a certain magnate of hip-hop the time of a series of anthological expected on a firm footing. As evidenced by Deadline, Will Smith and Jay-Z will produce Women of the Movement for ABC. In the works for several months now, the series is based on the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement of Devery S. Anderson and will explore the movement of afro-american civil rights, focusing on the crucial role that black women have occupied.

For those who would never have got wind of the racist crime, the case in question is that of Emmett Till, a black teenager of 14 years, kidnapped, tortured and abandoned in a river during the summer of 1955, in the State of Mississippi. He was murdered by a shopkeeper and his brother-in-law, both white, these two have never been convicted of murder. This impunity has propelled the “civil rights movement”, social movement designed to guarantee equal civil rights for african-americans.