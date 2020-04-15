A series on the case of Emmett Till and the civil rights movement is in preparation

It’s official, the ex-prince of Bel-Air is associated with a certain magnate of hip-hop the time of a series of anthological expected on a firm footing. As evidenced by Deadline, Will Smith and Jay-Z will produce Women of the Movement for ABC. In the works for several months now, the series is based on the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement of Devery S. Anderson and will explore the movement of afro-american civil rights, focusing on the crucial role that black women have occupied.
For those who would never have got wind of the racist crime, the case in question is that of Emmett Till, a black teenager of 14 years, kidnapped, tortured and abandoned in a river during the summer of 1955, in the State of Mississippi. He was murdered by a shopkeeper and his brother-in-law, both white, these two have never been convicted of murder. This impunity has propelled the “civil rights movement”, social movement designed to guarantee equal civil rights for african-americans.
The story will be told through a feminine look, that of Mamie Till, the mother of the deceased, which has long fought to obtain justice for the death of his son. For the time being, due to the coronavirus, which is still rampant around the world, a writer’s room virtual has been put in place. In other words, many writers, led by Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid”s Tale), will be in line for a whole floor on the scripts of the series. If it is ordered, there are great chances that the series did not arrive on our screens until 2021.