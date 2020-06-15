a short film shot in Bordeaux, in full containment

A young woman, with eyes closed, seems to be sleeping. In his dream, the images of continuous information push: Coronavirus, Macron, of Triumph, of the images of violence…who drowns and wakes up with a startle to leave, backpack in the wilderness of the city. It crosses only the different districts of the city of Bordeaux, while the actual city has everything a city of science fiction.

The story of the short film “line of time” is one of the beautiful stories of the containment. Without him, I would not have seen the light of day. “While I was selling my computer, a tv cameraman, Jeremy Tonapani (Lpapilllus ) has come to me to buy, he said to Corentin Linarès ( CL Visual Maker). We don’t know, but the current is immediately passed between us, and we said that we wanted to do something together. In fact, this film is the fruit of the encounter of our two creative minds. As I am a cameraman and also télépilote of drones, I asked the City and the Metropolis of you who know me well, if I could fly over and shoot the city. They have given their agreement to the condition that there is no one outside”.

His girlfriend Wendyis makeup artist and works in the film. She worked as an actress in the film, with a good presence. Together, these three young people, who do not have in their thirty years, they have worked a full week for the filming and the editing, and not have rushed the story and to fine-tune the object, which was shared Friday, June 12. And it made its effect small.

“Line of time”, it is a possibility that the world at time T. “We are inspired by the movie “I Am legend” with Will Smith, ” said Corentin. We have scripts with a side of futuristic, and have imagined how the world would be if we continue like this.”

For them, in any case, the world of the after speeds up, and the two videographers who each had their company, have decided to unite their forces and talents to work together. And they have a lot of projects in the order of the day.