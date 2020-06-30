a single with Travis Scott, when is your new album ?







Rapper Kanye West has just unveiled the clip of “wash us In The Blood”, a song with Travis Scott, who announces his new album, “God’s Country”.

Kanye West signs a return as a family (and, for a time, on the date posted). The rapper has unveiled this Tuesday, June 30th, her new single, called Wash Us In The Bloodfirst extract of their upcoming album, The god’s own Countryit is expected that in the coming months, but the release date for the moment remains a mystery. The name of this book was presented Monday, June 29. It must be said that the husband of Kim Kardashian news loaded : a series of cartoons with Kid Cudi, a collaboration with the clothing brand Gap and, therefore, his return to the music.

Especially as the only Wash Us In The Bloodthat he shares with the rapper in texas is not left alone, but his clip was also put online Tuesday. A video in which he denounced the police violence and racism in the united States, a subject particularly sensitive in the last few weeks. In the words of the song, Kanye West denounces “genocide” and “slavery” of African-americans.