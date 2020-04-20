A Site I contribute to: an extra effort this weekend to contact volunteers | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

Thee ministry of Health and social Services (DHSS) has made the announcement Saturday, by way of a press release.

The individuals who have offered their services between march 15 and April 16 will be assessed the end of this week, says the DHSS.

Remember that many people have commented over the last week that they were never contacted after being volunteered on the governmental site. This site has been put in place to increase staffing levels in the health network which are in sub-number, particularly in NURSING homes.

According to the government of Quebec, 51 957 bids have been received to date. Of this number, 29 345 people have been contacted and 6773 have been hired. A little over 2000 people withdrew and 4676 personnel have been deployed in the network.