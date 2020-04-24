A soccer league will play games in full pandemic but with new rules

Although the coronavirus is not gone from the Faroe islands, their first division football will return in may to the stadiums. Yes, with a series of measures striking.

The Faroe islands, an autonomous region of Denmark located between Iceland, the United Kingdom and Norway), will again conduct at football matches from next 9 may, after the practice of that sport would remain suspended because of the pandemic of covid-19.

The situation with regard to the disease in that small archipelago in the North Atlantic never came to be as delicate as in other european regions. Until now there is only 187 infected and zero fatalities.

In an interview to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Pedro Tarancón, the only Spanish footballer in the first division feroesa, explained that the meetings will resume with security measures for the players and, with very few exceptions, will take place without spectators.

“The matches will be played behind closed doors, each team will have two locker rooms, players are required to wash their hands before and after, it is forbidden for the initial greeting and the end, and will not be allowed to footballers spitting on the lawn or by the mouth or by the nose“he said.

The athlete said in addition that the balls must be disinfected and each player will have their own bottle to hydrate. In the Faroe islands the schools are open from the 20th of April and the players have returned to training, “though in small groups of five players, from almost a month ago,” he said.

The central defender ensures that football is the “national sport” and practice between “60 and 70 % of the people, including women”. Faroe islands has 50,000 inhabitants, and its football team is ranked number 110 in the ranking FIFA. Their highest category is composed by 10 teams.

Among the most important leagues of Europe, which has higher chances to return to the stadiums is the Bundesliga of Germany. It is speculated that also the 9 of may.