a solution to the mysterious star ?

Douze COUPS DE MIDI Coup of slack for Eric this Wednesday, when the master-stroke which he left with 0€ in pockets. But the mysterious star has never been so close to be revealed. What is the solution ?

Summary

[Mis à jour le 16 avril 2020 à 11h55] During his last participation at the 12 strokes of noon on TF1, Eric remained a champion of the game of Jean-Luc Reichmann, but he was not able to correctly answer a majority of questions from the master stroke. Therefore, he did absolutely nothing to win this Wednesday. His bankroll remains, therefore, to 737 241€. The mysterious star, meanwhile, has unveiled two squares in more and not more than 12 boxes, which makes us say that Eric should find the right response this weekend or early next week. Anyway, all the clues seem to be coming together already : a road, a rug, a mouse, a tray of French fries with ketchup and mayonnaise, a video game controller, a ballerina. The arm that appears to hold a smartphone would certainly be the place where the face of the celebrity to discover. Lately, Eric has proposed the name of Natalie Portman, in connection with the ballerina since she starred in the film Black Swan. Previously, he had also tried the names of Charlize Theron, Emma Stone Kad Merad, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alexandre Astier, JoeyStarr, Samuel L. Jackson, Gérard Darmon Alain Chabat, Bruno Salomone, Lio, Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Johnny Hallyday, Tommy Lee Jones and Johnny Depp, but without success. On the internet, the theories of fans evoke rather the name of the Youtubeuse EnjoyPhoenix.

© Screenshot TF1

The last mysterious star was discovered on march 23, 2020 by Eric Breton at its 124th participation. Many clues indicated that it was necessary to find Willy Rovelli in this puzzle. It explains why :

a transistor because it has made the radio

the ski slope because he was born in Haute-Savoie

the pots and pans because it has been a cook in Fort Boyard

the jar with the goldfish because he was involved in the issue Agitated in the jar on France 4

the rabbit because it has doubled the bunny Thumper in the movie As beast

hopscotch because it was presented to the school of fans on Gulli

the backpack red because it has participated in the Beijing Express

© Screenshot TF1

Learn more

Despite all the efforts of Paul, Christian Quesada remains the undisputed master of the 12 strokes of noon with 193 entries and 809 392€ total earnings. Then comes Eric, who has surpassed Paul at the beginning of April 2020 and is still in the running to hope to exceed the record. Paul is now in third position with 153 entries and 691 522€ of gains. Beaten recently by Eric the Breton, whose participation is still in progress, Veronica is now in the fourth place with 100 entries and 447 226€ of gains. Then comes Timothy with 83 entries and Benedict with 82 entries in total. For his part, Benedict has been eliminated on the day of his 82nd participation.

Christian Quesada, the greatest master of the 12 coups de midi, is the subject of an indictment for “possession and dissemination of child pornography images” and “corruption of minor”. In pre-trial detention, the former candidate of the 12 strokes of noon would have admitted the facts alleged against him but would have denied any physical contact and any sexual assault victims. As a reminder, Christian Quesada is the record holder of participations (193 wins in a row) and gain (809 392€) of the history of the show. He had attended the meeting of 4 July 2016 to 14 January 2017.

► Learn more about the case of Christian Quesada

Nicknamed Zette, the voice-off of The game, 12 hits to midi is embodied by Isabelle Benhadj. Arrival six months after the launch of the 12 coups de midi in 2010, she had met Jean-Luc Reichmann in 1987 on Fun Radio, where she has been a facilitator. His voice is also present in other television programmes such as Secrets of History on France 2.

As the game of France 2 Everyone wants to take his place presented by nagui (French speacker) at the same time programme TNT , 12 coups de midi ask candidates to respond to questions of general culture. For his part, Jean-Luc Reichmann is trying to learn more about the lives of the participants and injected dynamism to the show.

The site MyTF1 allows you to view the episodes and live streaming of their broadcast on television. To catch up, the string leaves also replay the latest releases.