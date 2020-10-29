A SOURCE CLOSE TO ADELE CONFIRMED THAT SHE IS DATING RAPPER SKEPTA

It’s been a year since the first rumors about Adele might have a new boyfriend came out and finally a confirmation has arrived.

A source close to the singer has in fact assured People that the 32-year-old is dating Skepta, a 38-year-old British rapper like her.

According to the insider, in recent months ” things have heated up. They go on the same tour in London and she has a lot of fun .”

He added that Adele Adkins and Skepta (whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga) have known each other for a long time because they live in the same London borough as Tottenham and share the same passion for music.

They would also bond on the fact of being parents: she to Angelo, eight years old, and he to River, two years old.

Angelo was born from the marriage of the artist of ” Hello ” with Simon Konecki, married in 2016. The relationship ended in 2019, apparently because the passion had died out.

Among the clues that Adele is dating Skepta, there are suspicious comments on Instagram written last June and in which they seem to be flirting.